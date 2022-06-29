CMPD: 31-Year-Old Man Dies After Suffering A Life-Threatening Wound In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives say a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead after suffering from a life-threatening wound in north Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on Westbury Lake Drive.

At the scene, officers discovered a victim, later identified as Jonathan Edouarzin, with a life-threatening wound.

Edouarzin was pronounced dead at the scene by medic.

Police say the suspect in this case remained on scene and cooperated with officers.

No additional suspects are being sought at this time, according to a news release.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.