CMPD Animal Care & Control Presents Prep Your Pet Day To Mecklenburg County Residents

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control Division (AC&C) is teaming up with local businesses to hold its first-ever PREP YOUR PET DAY ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

When: Friday, July 1, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Animal Care & Control Adoption Center 8315 Byrum Drive Charlotte, NC 28217

The 4th of July holiday is upon us and millions of people are preparing to fire up the grills, add “Born in the USA” to their music playlist, and have stocked up on all kinds of fireworks, sparklers, and firecrackers for the nighttime entertainment.

“It may be party-time for humans, but it can be a tough, long weekend for a lot of our furry friends,” says Melissa Knicely, Communications Manager for CMPD Animal Care & Control. “Every year we team up with the media to send out pro-active messaging before the 4th about how to protect your pets from getting lost and then we do follow-up stories afterward on how many lost pets entered the shelter due to the 4th of July festivities. This year we decided to do something bigger and better, ensure Charlotte-Mecklenburg pets are protected.”

PREP YOUR PET DAY will offer Charlotte Metro area residents the opportunity to:

If your pet is microchipped, have the chip checked and update your pet’s registration information for FREE. If your pet needs a microchip, thanks to a microchip donation from PetLink, we will microchip your pet for FREE. If your pet does not have an i.d. tag on its collar we will make you one for FREE. If your pet is not vaccinated for rabies, we will vaccinate it for FREE. Visit pet-related business partners that have products that all support reunification.

PREP A SAFE HAVEN:

If your pet is upset by thunder, a door slamming, or other loud noises, 4th of July fireworks will be utterly terrifying, so take these precautions: