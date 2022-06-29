Tickets On Sale To See Garth Brooks Perform At Bank Of America Stadium

1/5

The Latest:

Garth Brooks is coming to Charlotte! Tickets are on sale now to watch the country music star perform at Bank of America Stadium on July 15th and 16th.

Both shows will kick off at 7 p.m. rain or shine.

Tickets are $94.95 per person and can be purchased online here.

Original Story (3/25/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music star Garth Brooks just announced that he will be performing a second night of his stadium tour at Bank of America Stadium in July. The news comes after Garth had to eventually cancel his Charlotte concert stop due to COVID concerns.

Brooks was originally scheduled to host fans at the Bank of America Stadium on May 2, 2020. The concert was rescheduled four times before being canceled.

According to a news release, over 70,000 fans purchased tickets for the anticipated 2020 performance.

The country music star is now scheduled to take the stage July 15th and July 16 at 7 p.m.

Garth Brooks Is Set For Charlotte, NC@BofAstadium Saturday, July 16th#GARTHinCHARLOTTE On Sale Friday, March 25th, 10:00 AM ET https://t.co/KG6v9YapU4 This is Garth's first time at the home of the @Panthers! -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/QmTwnXZDw6 — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 16, 2022

This will be the first time Garth has been to Charlotte in 24 years.

The stadium tour is only in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Tickets go on sale on March 25th at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.