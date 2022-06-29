Officials Say York Tech Given The All Clear After A Bomb Threat

1/2

The Latest:

York Tech received an official “All Clear” at 2:20 p.m. after a bomb threat was made to the Rock Hill campus on Wednesday.

College Administration has been made aware of a similar threat to a sister institution in the State Technical College System at approximately the same time today.

“The safety of our College is our highest priority. We are deeply concerned that our students, faculty, and staff were put in such a frightening situation,” said President Stacey Moore, Ph.D. “We are fully aware of the stress our students, faculty, and staff experienced today and encourage them to reach out to the College’s Counseling and Support Services and Employee Assistance Program for support as needed.”

Original Story (6/29/22):

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Officials say all in-person classes at York Technical College in Rock Hill are canceled until 5 p.m. Wednesday due to a bomb threat.

Online and evening classes will continue as usual.

Officials say the college is moving to remote operations and evacuating its Rock Hill Campus immediately.

