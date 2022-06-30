Best Of Charlotte Bridal Show Coming To NoDa

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “Planning my wedding was really easy and stress-free!”- said no one ever.

No worries, Charlotte Bride Guide has got you this Sunday, July 24th as it brings the best of the best wedding vendors to Divine Barrel Brewing for the Best Of Charlotte Bridal Show.

Officials say the show is a one-of-a-kind wedding planning experience where future brides can meet a carefully curated selection of wedding vendors.

Brides-to-be near the Charlotte area are encouraged to grab their girlfriends and head to the event together from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here in advance for $5 per person.