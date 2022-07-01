12-Year-Old Boy Left With Life-Threatening Injuries After Hickory Shooting | VIDEO

HICKORY, N.C. — Police say a 12-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday following a shooting in Hickory.

Around 6:16 p.m., Hickory Police received a call from a woman stating that six to seven juveniles were on the porch of her home, on 6th Avenue SW, threatening to assault her 16-year-old son who was located inside.

While officers were en-route to the home, a 911 call was made by a second caller who claimed that several shots had been fired behind the home.

At the scene, officers located a 12-year-old boy lying next to the road in the 500 block of 7th Avenue SW with a gunshot wound.

Detectives say the injured boy had been carried away from the home where the shooting took place by another juvenile.

Catawba County EMS responded and took the 12-year-old to Catawba Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the 16-year-old boy who lived in the home on 6th Avenue SW as the shooter.

He remained on scene until officers arrived, according to a news release.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or Investigator A. Callicutt directly at 828-261-2623.