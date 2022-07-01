City Of Charlotte Yard Waste Collection Resumes Regular Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of July 4th, Solid Waste Services in Charlotte has enough staffing to resume weekly yard collection as scheduled.

This announcement comes after residents were alerted that the yard waste collection program was delayed because of staffing shortages.

Residents are asked to follow these yard waste preparation guidelines:

Place yard waste at the curb by 6 a.m. on the scheduled collection day.

Use only paper yard waste bags or reusable containers weighing no more than 75 pounds when preparing leaves and grass clippings for yard waste collection. Limbs and branches may be placed in bags or reusable containers.

Limbs and branches should be no more than 5 feet in length and 4 inches in diameter.

Piles of limbs and branches should be no more than 5 feet long and 3 feet high. There should be at least 2 feet between each pile.

Do not tie limbs.

Logs must be less than 4 inches in diameter.

Tree stumps will not be collected.

For more information about yard waste collection, please visit the Solid Waste Services website.