Grants Available To Assist Mecklenburg County Homeowners With Rising Costs

MECKLENBURG CO., N.C. — Mecklenburg County homeowners struggling with the rising cost of living can now apply for assistance through the HOMES program.

HOMES (Helping Out Mecklenburg’s homeowners with Economic Support) offers qualifying county residents an economic assistance grant up to $340, that helps reduce the cost of annual homeownership.

Officials say grant funds will be paid to the Mecklenburg County Tax Collector, who will reduce the total amount of taxes due for qualifying recipient’s primary residence.

There is no age requirement to participate in the program, and the home does not have to be paid off, according to a news release.

Officials say to be eligible for a HOMES grant, Mecklenburg County homeowners must have lived in their home for at least the last three years, have no more than one delinquent property tax bill in the last three years, and meet a qualifying total household income level.

A full list of eligibility requirements can be found here.

“The HOMES program is now available for qualified homeowners,” said Yulonda Griffin, Department of Community Resources Director. “We want to see as many people as possible get the help they need this year.”

Officials say new applicants and previous grant recipients are encouraged to complete the easy, one-page application and submit online, by mail or email.

Applications and verifications MUST be submitted and/or postmarked by November 18th, 2022.

Click here to download an application and for more information.

Applications can also be emailed to 4homes@mecknc.gov.

All printed/paper copies must be mailed to the Department of Community Resources at 3205 Freedom Drive, Suite 1000, Charlotte, N.C. 28208.

