Statesville Police Say Murder Suspect Has Turned Himself In

THE LATEST:

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A suspect in the murder of a 31-year-old in Statesville has turned himself in.

Carl Cathey, 37, of Statesville, turned himself into police on Friday night.

Police obtained a First-Degree Murder Warrant for Cathey’s arrest soon after the shooting that left Shawn Whren Jr. dead.

Cathey is currently being held without bond in the Iredell County Jail. He is expected in court on July 5th.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516. This investigation is still ongoing.

PREVIOUSLY (7/01/22):

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 31-year-old man has been pronounced dead following a shooting in Statesville early Friday morning.

Around 4:12 a.m., the Statesville Police Department (SPD) received a report of gun shots on Fifth Street.

While officers were in route to the scene, SPD received another call reporting there was a gunshot victim located on Fifth Street.

At the scene, officers located the victim, later identified as Shawn Darnell Whren Jr., 31, of Statesville, inside a home.

Whren Jr. was then taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries, according to a news release.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.