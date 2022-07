CHINA GROVE, N.C. — The China Grove Police Department says a woman was found with fatal injuries near Beaver Street.

Just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 2nd, officers received a call that a person had been struck by a train.

China Grove FD is responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by train, 201 Beaver St, near N Main St, China Grove. @nscorp aware. #RowanNCFire — Rowan County 990 (@CFP387) July 2, 2022

Wendy Ervin, 39, was identified as the woman struck. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The train, an Amtrak passenger train, was able to stop nearby.

Police say that this appears to be an accident and that no foul play is suspected.