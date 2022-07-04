Abortion Rights Protesters Rally In Concord Ahead Of Upcoming Political Battle

CONCORD, N.C. – In North Carolina, activists are gearing up for a possible political fight over the future of abortion in the state.

Right now, abortion is still legal in North Carolina, but that could change.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade sends the battle over abortion access back to the state level.

That means legislators in Raleigh will have a big say in what happens next.

State Republicans need three seats in the House and two in the Senate to secure a supermajority that could override vetoes from Governor Roy Cooper.

Protesters in Concord on Monday say they’re preparing for challenges to abortion access.

“North Carolina is hanging on by a thread. We are, like, the only state left in the southeast that has access to abortion care,” says Mackenzie Reedybacon, with Young Democrats of Rowan-Cabarrus.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore is promising pro-life protections will be a priority for state lawmakers in January.