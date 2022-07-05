CMPD: Victim With Multiple Gunshot Wounds Dies After Being Found In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital after being found suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds in north Charlotte early Tuesday morning, CMPD says.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on Pinnacle Drive.

At the scene, officers were directed by a witness to the location of a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medic took this victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a news release.

Police have identified the victim in this case as 27-year-old Fuaad Maerua Ali.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or to leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.