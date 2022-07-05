Lincoln County Detectives Charge 2 Men With Passing Forged Checks At The Same Business

1/2 Brandon Walt Kirksey

2/2 Jacob Lee Barkley



LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Two men were arrested and charged with passing forged checks at the same Lincoln County business, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives say the first incident occurred on May 10th, 2022 when Brandon Walt Kirksey presented a fake check at Jones Exxon on Business Highway 16 in Denver.

The check included a fraudulent business and account number, according to a news release.

Detectives arrested Kirksey on June 24th, 2022 on charges of uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretenses.

He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

Investigators say the second incident occurred on May 14th, 2022.

Detectives say Jacob Lee Barkley entered Jones Exxon and passed a fake check of almost $400.

This check also contained a fraudulent business and account number, according to a news release.

Barkley was arrested on June 30th, 2022 after Iredell County deputies located him living at a boarding house in Statesville, N.C.

He was taken before a magistrate and jailed under a $30,000 secured bond, according to a news release.