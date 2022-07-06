CMPD Officer Arrested For DWI

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A CMPD officer was arrested for Driving While Impaired in Jacksonville, N.C., according to authorities.

Officer Derric Entwistle was arrested after Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated a traffic stop while the officer was off duty.

CMPD says Entwistle is being placed on administrative assignment pending an investigation into this incident.

