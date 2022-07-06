CMPD Officer Arrested For DWI

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A CMPD officer was arrested for Driving While Impaired in Jacksonville, N.C., according to authorities.
Officer Derric Entwistle was arrested after Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated a traffic stop while the officer was off duty.
CMPD says Entwistle is being placed on administrative assignment pending an investigation into this incident.
Message from Chief of Police Johnny Jennings:
“It is always disheartening when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold. However, professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times.”