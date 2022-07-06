CMPD Seizes Large Amount Of Weapons Following Long-Term Drug Investigation | PHOTOS
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the Fourth of July weekend, CMPD officers seized a large amount of weapons during a drug-related search warrant.
Within the firearms that were seized, officers say there were three rifles, two handguns, and a “mold” to manufacture rifle parts.
Police say this was part of a long-term narcotics investigation, in which a variety of firearms were taken off the streets.
