CMPD Seizes Large Amount Of Weapons Following Long-Term Drug Investigation | PHOTOS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the Fourth of July weekend, CMPD officers seized a large amount of weapons during a drug-related search warrant.

Within the firearms that were seized, officers say there were three rifles, two handguns, and a “mold” to manufacture rifle parts.

Police say this was part of a long-term narcotics investigation, in which a variety of firearms were taken off the streets.