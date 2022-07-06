Police: 1 Killed In Chester County Shooting

CHESTER CO., S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.

Around 10 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Celsey Street in reference to a shooting.

At the scene, deputies found one person severely injured.

This victim was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, according to a news release.

SLED arrived to help deputies process the crime scene.

Chester City Police also responded.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Check back for updates.