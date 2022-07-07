Healthy Headlines: Importance Of School Physicals & Vaccines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s summer, but back to school is just around the corner! Pediatricians are encouraging parents and families to take this time to make sure children are caught up on their vaccinations and have their school physicals ready and up-to-date.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Novant Health Pediatrician, Dr. Amra Zuzo, joins Rising to tell us why keeping children on top of their vaccines and physicals is so important.

For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch the full interview below: