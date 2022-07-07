July Jamboree Preview At Blackberry Ridge Farm

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C.– Blackberry Ridge Farm in Huntersville is inviting you to two events. On July, 16th, the farm is hosting its July Jamboree. It begins at 5:00 p.m. and ends at 10:00 p.m. The event will include food trucks, entertainment, water fun for the kids and more.

On July 23rd, the farm will host its Summer Bouquet Workshop Series. Visitors can come to the farm and cut their own fresh flowers and create a beautiful bouquet to take home. The cost for the event is $40. You can go to blackberryridgefarmnc.com for registration information.