Summer Heat Safety Reminders For Your Pets From CMPD Animal Care & Control

CHARLOTTE, NC — (News Release) The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control Division (AC&C) is reminding pet owners that it is once again the time of year we hear fireworks and thunderstorms, and experience hot temperatures! Please be mindful of how this affects your pets as summer thunderstorms and heat waves roll through our region.

Each year AC&C responds to many calls for service for animals left inside vehicles. All AC&C officers are carrying infra-red thermometers and once they have access to the vehicle will measure the temperature inside. If an animal is found inside of a vehicle and is in distress, officers are able to break the window in order to gain entry to help the animal. Animal cruelty citations can be issued if the totality of the incident warrants it.

What do I do if I see an animal left in a vehicle?

If the animal is not responsive, call 911 immediately, they will send CMPD officers and Animal Care & Control.

If the animal is not in distress and is responsive to you, call 311 and it will be entered as a priority call for Animal Care & Control.

EXERCISING PETS

Walk or exercise your pets in the early morning or late evening.

Carry water and a portable water bowl and offer frequent water breaks.

Monitor them frequently as you are walking and cut back the level and length of time you are exercising them.

Be mindful of the humidity as it also makes it harder for pets to breathe.

Certain breeds are more susceptible to having breathing issues. (Brachycephalic or dogs with short snouts) Pugs Boxers Bulldogs Boston Terriers Pekingese Shar pei Shih Tzu



When walking dogs, do not let your dog stand on hot asphalt, pavement, or sand. Paw pads are sensitive and will burn easily. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for paw pads!

VEHICLES AND PETS

Never leave your pet in a vehicle, even if you are just running into the store for a minute.

Parking in the shade does not help.

PETS WHO LIVE OUTSIDE

In extreme temperatures, bring pets inside.

Provide plenty of fresh, cold water.

Provide shade and shelter such as a dog house or dog igloo.

Allow dogs to cool off in a kiddie pool.

Always use fresh water and empty it when finished.

IF PET IS EXPOSED TO HIGH TEMPERATURES

Be alert for signs of heat stress. Heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid pulse, unsteadiness, a staggering gait, vomiting, or a deep red or purple tongue.

If your pet becomes overheated, (temperature of 103 degrees or higher) you must lower the body temperature immediately

Move your pet into the shade and apply cool (not cold) water all over the body to gradually lower the temperature

Apply cool (not ice cold) towels to your pet’s head, neck, and chest

Let your pet drink small amounts of cool water or lick ice cubes

Take your pet directly to a veterinarian!

