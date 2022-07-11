CMPD: Pedestrian Struck & Killed On Albemarle Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead on Friday after getting hit by a Toyota heading east on Albemarle Road, according to CMPD.

Around 2 p.m. on Friday, July 8th, officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Albemarle Road in Charlotte.

At the scene, officers located the victim lying in the roadway and a 2021 Toyota Camry in the outbound lanes of Albemarle Road.

Charlotte Fire pronounced the victim, 24-year-old Lizeth Quiroz Nunez, dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators say the front seat passenger of the Toyota, Cynthia Flores, sustained minor injuries during the crash and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Toyota, 25-year-old Timothy McNeill, did not sustain any injury and remained on scene, according to a news release.

Initial investigation reveals that the pedestrian was in the roadway when she was struck by the Toyota in the eastbound lanes of travel.

The Toyota appeared to be speeding, according to a news release.

Police say McNeill was driving the vehicle on a suspended NC driver’s license and was found to be impaired.

McNeill was arrested following the collision and charged with Felony Death by Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Marijuana Possession, and Driving While License Revoked, according to CMPD.

Investigators say impairment and excessive speed are factors for McNeill, and impairment is unknown for Ms. Quiroz-Nunez as toxicology results are pending.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169, extension 5