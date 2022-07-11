Troopers: 7-Year-Old Killed, Man Charged With DUI In Deadly Chester County Crash

CHESTER CO., S.C. — S.C. Troopers say a 7-year-old passenger was killed and a driver was injured after a deadly collision on I-77 in Chester County on Sunday.

Around 5:22 p.m., troopers say both a 2017 Chevrolet Express Van and a 2011 Ford SUV were traveling north on I-77 near mile marker 67 when they collided.

The Chevrolet driver, Jason Connell Palmer, 35, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police found Palmer to be impaired and charged him with felony DUI involving death following the collision.

Troopers say he is in the Chester County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Ford were both injured and taken to piedmont medical for injuries sustained, according to a news release.

Troopers have confirmed that the back seat passenger, a 7-year-old, has died from their injuries.

