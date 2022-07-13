Auger & Auger: Meet Joker

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is back on the Bojangles Terrace with Joker.

Joker is 10-year-old male that is house and crate trained.

He is very affectionate and loves other dogs, people, walks, squeaky toys, and to play fetch.

Joker came to CMPD Animal Care & Control on June 8th.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering Joker or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or visit the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.

All fees will be waived on all pets (with monetary donation), now through July 31st thanks to Bissell Pet Foundation.