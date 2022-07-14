AP: Emmett Till Accuser, In Memoir, Denies Wanting Teen Killed

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The white woman who was at the center of the 1955 lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till in Mississippi denies wanting him killed.

The claim comes in a memoir by Carolyn Bryant Donham that was obtained by The Associated Press. In the 99-page manuscript, Donham says she attempted to help Till once he’d been located by her husband and brother-in-law and brought to her for identification.

She says she denied that the youth was Till because she didn’t want any harm to come to him. The AP obtained the memoir from a historian.

An unserved arrest warrant charging Donham in Till’s abduction was recently found in a Mississippi courthouse basement.