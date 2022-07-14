Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week

1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16

5/16



6/16

7/16

8/16

9/16

10/16



11/16

12/16

13/16

14/16

15/16



16/16

































CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Calling all foodies! Charlotte Restaurant Week is back, running from July 22nd through Sunday, July 31st.

Restaurant week offers an amazing opportunity to experience the region’s culinary variety at an affordable price, with three-course, pre-fixed deals that range from $30-$45 dollars a person.

Starting back in 2008, the semi-annual celebration has aided Charlotte and surrounding cities in reintroducing all locals and visitors to the many restaurants around the metro area.

Make sure to join in on the giveaway!

Here’s a list of participating Restaurants – by location

For more info click here!