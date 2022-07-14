Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Calling all foodies! Charlotte Restaurant Week is back, running from July 22nd through Sunday, July 31st.
Restaurant week offers an amazing opportunity to experience the region’s culinary variety at an affordable price, with three-course, pre-fixed deals that range from $30-$45 dollars a person.
Starting back in 2008, the semi-annual celebration has aided Charlotte and surrounding cities in reintroducing all locals and visitors to the many restaurants around the metro area.
Here’s a list of participating Restaurants – by location
- Belmont / Gaston Co.
- Concord / Cabarrus Co.
- Cornelius / Huntersville / North Mecklenburg Co.
- Dilworth
- Eastover / Myers Park
- Elizabeth
- Fort Mill / Lake Wylie / Rock Hill / York Co.
- Hickory / Catawba Co.
- Indian Land / Lancaster Co.
- Indian Trail / Union Co.
- LoSo (Lower South End)
- Madison Park / Montford Park
- Midtown
- Plaza Midwood
- Quail Hollow / Park Crossing
- Sardis Woods / Galleria
- South End
- South Perimeter / Ballantyne / Waverly
- SouthPark / Foxcroft
- Southwest Charlotte / Ayrsley
- Locust / Stanly Co.
- Statesville / Iredell Co.
- University
- Uptown Charlotte
- Church & Union
- Aria Tuscan Grill
- BLT Steak
- Bernardin’s at Ratcliffe
- Brazz
- The Capital Grille
- Deluxe Fun Dining
- Estampa Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
- Forchetta Italian Kitchen
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
- La Belle Helene
- Red Salt by David Burke
- Rí Rá Irish Pub
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Uptown
- Sea Level NC
- Stoke
