Few Showers Through The Weekend

A typical July pattern dominates the weekend with scattered showers and storms. No one day will be a washout and severe weather is not expected, but isolated storms could produce isolated flooding and frequent lightning. Rain coverage increases on Monday with temperatures back to the mid 90s by midweek.

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms. Partly cloudy. Lows near 70.

Weekend: AM patchy fog. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered PM showers and storms.