Isolated Storm Chances for the Weekend

AM Headlines:

Ongoing storms/heavy rain for Richmond Co Flood Advisory until 5:45 am

Isolated storm chances south and east of I-85 today Stalled boundary will dissipate tonight

Pulse PM Storms (typical summertime pop-ups) return this weekend

A weak cold front brings strong storms Monday Discussion:

Ongoing showers and storms have caused minor flooding across Richmond county. A flood advisory continues until 5:45 am. Radar estimates of 3-4″ for some spots. The stalled boundary will finally dissolve this evening. Until then isolated storm chances with muggy weather continue for areas south and east of I-85. Highs will top out in the upper 80s today. Bermuda high will dominate our weather pattern this weekend. Highs will climb near 90 with isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible each day. A weak cold front will reach the region Monday. This will bring more scattered storms to the area – a few of which could be on the stronger side. Temps heat up next week with highs back into the mid-90s by Wednesday.