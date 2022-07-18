Gaston County Mugshots July 17th
Amanda Mitchem – Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle
Carmela Broome – Possession Of Meth Failure To Appear In Court
Christopher Davis – Domestic Violence Protective Order
Christopher Hickaman – Failure To Appear In Court
Danielle Poole – Driving While Impaired Possession Of Open Container After Consuming Alcohol
Devonte Byers – Failure To Appear In Court
Donnie Lewis – Assault On A Female
Dustin Stroupe – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
Dustin Trimnal – Failure To Appear In Court
Dustin Urrardp – Failure To Appear In Court
Jerry Young – Extradition/Fugitive In Other State
Johnathan Ray – Failure To Appear In Court
Karina Mena – Driving While Impaired Failure To Maintain Lane Control
Malcolm Williams – Assault On A Female
Marvin McCaskill – Driving While License Revoked Fictitious Tags – Resist Public Officer
Michael Punch – Failure To Appear In Court
Naomi Ledford – Assault And Battery
Pacino Wilson – Possession Of Heroine With Intent To Manufacture:Sel/ Deliver/ – Failure To Appear In Court
Paulo Eucda Duenas – Second Degree Burglary – Injury To Real Property – First Degree Attempted Robbery – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Immigration
William Rodriguez – Kidnapping – Assault On A Female
Willie Bailey – Assault On A Female
The Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, July 17th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.