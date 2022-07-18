Hot and Steamy Stretch

AM Headlines:

Hot and sticky week Heat indices approach 100

Boundary stalls north of the region today Scattered storms for the foothills north Isolated to widely scattered storms elsewhere

Another shot at better rain and storm chances arrives Thursday

Even hotter this weekend Discussion:

A boundary will stall just north of the region today, allowing for weak energy pulses across the region this week. Highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon with scattered to numerous showers and storms for the mountains and foothills this evening. Isolated to widely scattered storms will be possible each afternoon for the region through mid-week. The severe threat remains relatively low, however, a stronger storm or two will have the capability to produce heavy downpours and strong winds. Dew points will creep into the mid-70s through late week, with daytime highs in the low to mid-90s. It will feel like the triple digits, but as of now, it looks like heat indices will remain just under advisory criteria. Thursday brings another shot at scattered to numerous showers and storms with another cold front. This front will stall across the area before lifting north over the weekend. Temps will climb this weekend into the upper 90s with a very hot outlook into the following week.