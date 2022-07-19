Fans Are Raving As Carolina Panthers Unveil Black Helmets For 2022 Season

1/3

CHARLOTTE N.C. – The Carolina Panthers announced in a tweet the team will wear all-black helmets along with matching uniforms when they play against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, November 10th.

Tapping into our alter ego‼️https://t.co/ROmPZHskaM — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 19, 2022

For the first time in history, the Carolina Panthers explore the dark side and fans are raving.

The team announced on Tuesday, July 19 they’ll sport their all-black gear during their week 10 game on Thursday Night Football.

The Panther’s defensive end Brian Burns anticipates the debut of the alternate helmet.

“Sometimes guys tap into an alter ego depending on what they’re wearing,” he said. “Whenever a team wears all black, or black accessories, it just brings out that dog in them, the evil side.”

Details of the helmet have been kept under wraps, and away from most players.

In past years, the Panthers have been under strict rules, required to use one look the entire season.

The rules were relaxed, and the Panthers are expected to wear them once during the season. What better timing than to wear them during a prime-time appearance against a division rival.