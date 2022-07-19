Richard Petty Gives “The Bird” to Hardee’s Customers

HARRISBURG, N.C. — Hardee’s is collaborating with legendary former NASCAR driver Richard Petty to spotlight one of its hand-breaded chicken sandwiches.

Monday, Petty surprised customers at the Hardee’s in Harrisburg on Highway 49 and he greeted them with “The Bird.”

“Hardee’s has always had a special place in my heart because it feels like a bite of home,” said Petty. “I have been a true fan of Hardee’s for years, so teaming up to celebrate this delicious Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich is a real treat for me! Plus, I’m looking forward to joining Hardee’s in giving ‘The Bird’ a whole new meaning and surprising some deserving fans here in North Carolina this summer.”

The hand-breaded chicken platform launched last summer in the midst of the “chicken wars.”

It features the hand-breaded chicken sandwich, hand-breaded chicken biscuit and three-piece hand-breaded chicken tenders™ with hot honey sauce. This summer, these three craveable builds are back in the spotlight.

Members of My Rewards™, the brands’ loyalty program, can enjoy a delicious BOGO deal when they buy one hand-breaded chicken menu item through the app and get a second hand-breaded chicken menu item for $1. New members that join My Rewards can also get a free hand-breaded chicken sandwich with purchase with an exclusive in-app offer for signing up.