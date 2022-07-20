Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Flower

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Flower. Flower is 14 weeks old and full of energy. She loves toys and is ready to find her forever home!

If you are interested in adopting Flower or any of the other available animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or stop by the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.

Now through July 31st, all adoption fees are waived with a monetary donation amount of your choice. The shelter is at full capacity and is in need of adopters, fosters, and staycations. You can learn more about these programs here.