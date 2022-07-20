Charlotte Hornets Forward Miles Bridges Facing Three Felony Domestic Violence Charges

1/15

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is facing three felony domestic violence charges after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children last month, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Tuesday.

District Attorney George Gascón said his office filed one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. Bridges is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

“Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable,” Gascón said.

Bridges was arrested on June 29 by Los Angeles police and was later released on $130,000 bond.

The Hornets and the NBA both said they were aware of the charges filed against Bridges.

“These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor,” the Hornets said. “As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Bridges’ agent, Rich Paul, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges’ two young children, addressed the incident on Instagram on July 1, posting several pictures of injuries and a medical report that read “adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; Assault by strangulation, Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle.”