Help Queen City Audio Video & Appliances Pack Meals For No Child Hungry

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Join Queen City Audio Video & Appliances as they work to pack a total of 140,000 meals for No Child Hungry starting on July 18th. 70,000 meals will be for children in Charlotte and the other 70,000 meals will be for children in Ukraine.

How To Participate

To fulfill one packing row, 10 – 12 people are needed, but more people = more meals packed. Donate one hour of time to help Queen City Audio Video & Appliances reach their donation goal.

Click here to sign up. Time slots are available from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Packing will take place at 2430 Queen City Drive in Charlotte.

70th & No Child Hungry Flyer (5)

