Unsettled Weather Continues, Severe Threat Increases Thursday

AM Headlines:

Isolated to widely scattered AM storms

Hot and sticky afternoon Feeling Close to 100

Isolated to scattered PM Storms

Severe threat Thursday = Low End Damaging wind, large hail, and flash flooding threat

Weekend Heat Wave Highs in the upper 90s Minimal rain and storm chances

Discussion:

Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms across the region this morning along with some patchy fog. Things will quiet down through the morning as temps heat up. Highs will reach the low to mid-90s this afternoon with heat indices nearing 100. Scattered storms will pop late this afternoon, generally across Piedmont. Heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding. A cold front will bring more numerous showers and storms to the area along with a renewed severe threat Thursday afternoon. Damaging wind and large hail will be the primary threats. Heavy rain will also be likely — unlike last week where storms sat in place, these storms will have a bit more momentum, but still can’t rule out a flash flooding threat. The front will stall south of the area. Slightly drier air will try to filter in Friday but highs will still reach the mid-90s. Heatwave begins this weekend with temps reaching the upper 90s each day through early next week. Little to no storm threat until early next week.