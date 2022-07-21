Tepper Sports And Entertainment Pulls Out Of Eastland Mall Project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A spokesman for the city of Charlotte confirmed with WCCB that Tepper Sports and Entertainment no longer plans to build a youth soccer academy or soccer fields at the Eastland development site.

Groundbreaking for the site is set for August 3rd but will be limited to infrastructure and utility work.

Tepper had previously announced that the MLS headquarters would no longer be at the site, and would stay at Bank of America Stadium.

This comes just a few months after Tepper shut down construction of a planned Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill.

Now the city of Rock Hill and contractors have filed a lawsuit against the company. Tepper’s real estate company, created to handle all future development projects, filed for bankruptcy.

Additionally, Tepper Sports and Entertainment COO Mark Hart resigned on Monday. No details were released on the decision behind his resignation. Hart is the third person within the TSE team to leave his position this year.

The city of Charlotte released the following statement to WCCB: