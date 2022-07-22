Don’t Waste Your Money: Companies Slow Down on Hiring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We keep hearing that jobs are plentiful, and that companies are begging to find workers.

That’s still true in many cases.

But a growing number of companies are starting to slow their hiring, according to recent corporate announcements.

It’s an abrupt turnaround from the headlines of just a few years ago: Yahoo Finance says “Tech Companies Hitting the Brakes on Hiring, while Bloomberg says “Layoffs, Hiring Freezes are the tip of a Labor Market Slowdown.”

The reports say cracks are emerging in the hot labor market, due to higher costs, and consumer spending cutbacks.

Bloomberg says many tech and financial companies are freezing hiring, even laying off staffers.

Among them:

Netflix

Tesla

JP Morgan Chase

Redfin, the realty firm.

Coinbase

Meta, which owns Facebook.

And from the doesn’t that stink file: what a hiring slowdown could mean.

Bloomberg claims the labor market is deteriorating, and says the unemployment rate possibly could rise from the current 3.6 percent to 4 or 5 percent next year.

The good news: Many companies are still desperate to find workers, but man of those jobs are in service industries like restaurants and retail.

So we are not seeing recession-level job losses, but things are not as rosy as they were 6 months ago.

