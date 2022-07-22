South Carolina Woman Wins $1 Million Mega Millions Prize From Ticket Purchased In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Toni Greene from Clover, South Carolina took home the $1 million prize in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

Greene purchased her $2 ticket at the Lake Wylie Mini Mart on Union Road in Gastonia. Her ticket matched numbers on five white balls in Tuesday’s drawing to win the $1 million. The odds of matching five white balls in a drawing are 1 in 12.6 million.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $710,101.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot of $660 million ranks as the 3rd largest in the history of the game. A winner could choose the $660 million as an annuity or take home $388 million in cash. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Mega Millions is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The other games are Powerball, Lucky For Life, and Carolina Cash 5.

Ticket sales from draw games like Mega Millions make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $14.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Gaston County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.