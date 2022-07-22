Hot and Sunny Weekend

AM Headlines:

A few ongoing storms this AM

Clouds gradually clear today

Hot and humid weekend

Unsettled pattern returns next week Discussion:

We got lucky yesterday as the morning storms helped limit storm development during the afternoon. The cold front will stall across the Carolinas today. Ongoing storms for the far southeastern edge of the region. Highs will reach the low 90s as clouds gradually try to clear the area. Front will weaken and gradually lift Saturday as a warm front. Temps will climb as high pressure dominates the region this weekend. Highs will top out in the upper 90s with isolated storm chances. Next week temps will remain hot, but unsettled weather will make a comeback with afternoon storms.