Mega Millions Jackpot Raised to $660 Million, Third Largest All Time

RALEIGH, N.C. (News Release) — The Mega Millions jackpot has been raised again in anticipation of Friday’s drawing, now totaling $660 million.

The $660 million jackpot represents the third largest in the 20-year history of the game. A North Carolina winner on Friday night would have the choice of taking the $660 million as an annuity or $376.9 million in cash.

“What an exciting time to be playing Mega Millions with the third largest jackpot ever up for grabs,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Our advice to those hoping to take home that jackpot is to play smart because it only takes one ticket to win. North Carolina saw a $1 million win on Tuesday. Let’s hope for more big wins, maybe even the biggest, on Friday.”

The $1 million win occurred in Tuesday’s drawing with a $2 ticket purchased at a Gastonia convenience store. The prize has not yet been claimed. Other big wins on Tuesday night in North Carolina included one prize of $10,000 and two $30,000 prizes.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or with the lottery’s app, the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.