Woman Sues Biltmore Estate After Tree Falls On Vehicle Killing Husband

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A woman is suing the Biltmore Estate in Asheville after a tree fell on her family’s car, killing her husband. The woman says it happened on June 17th while she and her husband and their two kids were driving into the estate.

The woman is accusing the Biltmore of negligence. She claims they knew the tree was unstable and installed cables to keep it upright.

“How do you have people pay that kind of money to go to your home and you’re suspending a tree branch, a 400,000 pound section of a tree over them on a road playing Russian roulette with every single person’s life,” says Angela Skudin.

In a statement, the Biltmore denied the allegations of negligence. The family is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.