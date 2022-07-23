Comedy Zone Reopen After Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Comedy Zone opened its doors to the public on Friday, July 22nd. This is the first time since a man fried a gun in the establishment on the evening of July 16th.

The Comedy Zone is hosting its first guest since the unsettling events Saturday, July 16.

The venue has welcomed The Souther Momma Comedy Tour hosted by Darren Knight with featured guest Red Squirrel, Gary Cargal.

The comedy tour will run through the weekend, July 22nd through July 24th. Tickets are still available for purchase.

