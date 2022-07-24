Marvel Teases New Avengers Movies, ‘Black Panther’ sequel

1/2

2/2



CHARLOTTE – Marvel Studios returned to Comic-Con’s Hall H for the first time in three years with a massive presentation and new information about phases five and six of the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Saturday presentation included first-looks at “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and new information about Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will conclude with two Avengers movies: “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” will also come to an end in the midst of Phase 5 in May.