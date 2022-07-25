CMPD: Man Charged With Murder After Fatal Shooting On Queen City Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting on Queen City Drive early Sunday morning, according to CMPD.

Detectives arrested and charged Dequayvious Young for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of 35-year-old Christopher McGill.

On Sunday, July 24th, just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a call for one person shot on Queen City Drive.

At the scene, officers discovered McGill suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medic responded and took the victim to Atrium Main where he was pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m.

Detectives arrested Young shortly after a preliminary investigation at Novant Hospital.

Young has since been been taken into custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.