CMPD: Shooting At Charlotte Strip Club Leaves 2 With Serious Injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night after a shooting at strip club in Charlotte, according to CMPD.

Officers responded to the Gold Club on Old Pineville Road on Saturday, July 23rd in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service in which two people were shot with a firearm.

Police say both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

