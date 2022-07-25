CMS Closes Sale On Clear Backpacks With Cancer Warning

The Latest:

CMS officials say the district has agreed to accept a bid of $85,000 for the clear backpacks it originally purchased for students before finding a label warning of potential cancer-causing chemicals inside.

At this time there is no information on the buyer.

Update (7/8/22):

CMS is auctioning off approximately 45,980 clear backpacks as surplus property after originally purchasing the backpacks to be distributed to students.

The district is auctioning off its unused inventory as a last attempt to recoup money it spend under a plan for increased security amid a crisis of guns being found in schools.

Click here to see listing.

Original Story (6/11/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMS is seeking approval from the school board to auction off the clear backpacks it spent nearly $450,000 to get after discovering a label that warns of potentially cancer-causing chemicals in the backpacks.

CMS planned to distribute the clear backpacks to high schoolers in spring in response to an increase in guns found on campus.

Now, the school district is looking to auction off the backpacks after Prop 65 was found to be in them.

The California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment says Proposition 65 requires businesses to provide warnings about significant exposures to chemicals that cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm.

The school board is expected to meet and discuss this issue Tuesday, June 14th.

CMS released the following statement:

“After exhausting options for return and resell, the superintendent’s recommendation to the Board of Education on Tuesday is dispersion of the inventory in surplus auction.”

Click here to read more about CMS’ clear backpack plan.