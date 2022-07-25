Detectives Arrest Lincoln County Man For Sending Minors Lewd Material

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Detectives have charged a Lincoln County man with disseminating obscene materials to minors under the age of 13.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the incidents on June 19th.

Police say the two juvenile victims, who were known to the suspect, were interviewed at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center where they disclosed the obscenities they were shown.

Detectives arrested 49-year-old Jeffrey Scott Rinck and charged him with two felony counts of dissemination of obscene materials to

minors under the age of 13 in this case, after interviewing him at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office concerning the incidents that occurred

between January 2022 and June 19, 2022.

Rinck was arrested on June 19th and taken into custody of the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $45,000 secured bond.