CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The owner of Blackstone Shooting Sports tells WCCB a man accidentally shot himself inside a car in the parking lot of the shooting range on July 23rd. Police say the man negligently discharged his weapon and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a police report.

No other injuries were reported as the incident happened in the parking lot of the shooting range.

Blackstone Shooting Sports offers an indoor gun range and gun sales.