Police Arrest Man For Firing Shots Inside Hanes Mall In Winston Salem

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — Police arrested a man in Iredell County for firing shots inside a Belk at Hanes Mall in Winston Salem Sunday evening.

Around 6 p.m., the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to the Belk located at 100 Hanes Mall Boulevard after receiving reports of shots fired inside the business.

Several officers responded and cleared the business.

Police say no victims were located and no injuries were reported.

Initial investigation reveals that a store employee interacted with an unknown person who then produced a firearm and discharged it inside of the business.

The person then fled the mall and the employee was not harmed, according to a news release.

Through further investigation, detectives found that the suspect, later identified as Carlton McCrimmon, was also the suspect in a larceny from Home Depot on University Parkway earlier on Sunday.

Police say after leaving Home Depot, McCrimmon went to Belk in Hanes Mall to attempt another larceny.

After being approached by store personnel, McCrimmon dropped the stolen items and ran from the store.

Police say McCrimmon returned to the Belk moments later and discharged a firearm multiple times in the direction of Belk’s staff.

After discharging his weapon, McCrimmon fled the mall in a white car, according to a news release.

Deputies arrested McCrimmon a short time after he fled the mall on multiple traffic violations.

Based on their investigation and the discovery of stolen property, Iredell County deputies contacted the Winston-Salem Police

Department.

Through mutual investigation, detectives found that McCrimmon was the suspect in the Assault with a Deadly Weapon at Hanes Mall.

During the investigation numerous stolen items and a firearms were seized, according to a news release.

McCrimmon was charged by the Winston-Salem Police Department with the following charges:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill

Discharging a Fiream within the City Limits

Discharge Firearm within Enclosure to Incite Fear

McCrimmon is currently in the Iredell County jail.

Bond information and a booking photo are unavailable at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.