Bahakel Sports Announces Coverage of High School Sports Across Charlotte Metro Region

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bahakel Sports and its flagship Charlotte station, WCCB are proud to announce a new community initiative that celebrates High School sports across the Charlotte metro area. Through a partnership with NAS (National Amateur Sports), a sports marketing and media company that partners with Public School Districts to protect, enhance and sustain public school sports, Bahakel Sports and NAS will bring more than 40 live High School sporting events, covering six different sports across Bahakel Communications extensive broadcast and live stream network, becoming the community’s home for High School sports.

We are kicking off the series with football and soccer including teams from both North and South Carolina. Come experience the thrills that are unique to High School sports. Here is the opening week’s schedule:

August 13th – Boys’ Soccer “Charlotte Independence High School Showcase” at American Legion Memorial Field

August 18th – Football “Kickoff Classic” at American Legion Memorial Field

August 19th – Providence at Ardrey Kell Varsity Football

August 20th – “Turf King Football City Invitational” at District 3 Stadium in Rock Hill, SC

You can find more information about coverage on BahakelSports.com

“Bahakel Sports and WCCB Charlotte announced today that they will partner with National Amateur Sports (NAS), as its official broadcast and streaming partner. Beverly Bahakel, President and CEO of Bahakel Communications made the announcement today, saying “Bahakel Sports is the new home for High School Sports in the Charlotte region. Our Company has a long history of commitment to the Charlotte community. Our partnership with NAS is one more way we demonstrate our commitment to the families and students who inspire all of us to achieve our very best. We admire and congratulate our partners at NAS for their commitment to this region’s high school sports programs. All of us at Bahakel Sports and WCCB Charlotte are excited about the season launch the week of August 13-20th.”

“NAS has always had a vision to improve the visibility and marketability of High School sports for the betterment of the programs themselves” said James Shipley, Managing Partner of National Amateur Sports. This partnership with Bahakel sports marks a major milestone in the advancement of that vision and we are very excited about where this partnership will go and the value it will bring to the community as a whole.”