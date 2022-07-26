Charlotte Man Wins $3 Million On Scratch-Off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Michael Staub of Charlotte took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize in a new lottery game.

Staub bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Perry’s Market on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill.

When Staub arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $150,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.8 million. He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.8 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $1,278,189.

Fabulous Fortune debuted this month with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. Four $3 million prizes and 15 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $62.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.